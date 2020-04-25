Global  

Harbhajan Singh: When MS Dhoni is not playing cricket, he goes off radar

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is convinced that MS Dhoni will not play for India again, adding to the guessing game over the former captain's future. Dhoni, 38, has not appeared for club or country since last year's 50-over World Cup and India's Coronavirus lockdown could threaten his chances of getting back into the...
