Mike Tyson in training ahead of sensational return to boxing – but Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury do not need to worry

Mike Tyson is currently training ahead of a sensational return to boxing later in 2020. However, the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua can breathe a sigh of relief as the former undisputed heavyweight champion is only planning to compete in four-round charity bouts. ‘Iron Mike’ last fought professionally in 2005 when he retired […]

