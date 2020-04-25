Global  

Mike Tyson in training ahead of sensational return to boxing – but Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury do not need to worry

Saturday, 25 April 2020
Mike Tyson is currently training ahead of a sensational return to boxing later in 2020. However, the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua can breathe a sigh of relief as the former undisputed heavyweight champion is only planning to compete in four-round charity bouts. ‘Iron Mike’ last fought professionally in 2005 when he retired […]
