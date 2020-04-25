Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Premier League could return in ‘matter of weeks’ behind closed doors under plans shown to Boris Johnson

Premier League could return in ‘matter of weeks’ behind closed doors under plans shown to Boris Johnson

talkSPORT Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly been briefed on plans for the Premier League to resume in a matter of weeks. The Premier League is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic with the whole country on lockdown, with the next review of those measures on May 7. The Sun reports that Johnson has been […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DavidJarvis25

David Jarvis RT @talkSPORT: Reports suggest the Premier League could return 'within weeks' https://t.co/tPdg7UvjB6 38 seconds ago

Villains_News

AVFC News Updates Premier League Football Could Return to TV 'Within Weeks' With Games Played Behind Closed Doors https://t.co/uA5WJCgdz4 7 minutes ago

M0NARII

Mo' RT @DeanJonesBR: Everton could become a realistic destination for Coutinho if he is intent on a Premier League return. They continue to sho… 7 minutes ago

Tweet__MUFC

Man Utd Tweets Premier League Football Could Return to TV 'Within Weeks' With Games Played Behind Closed Doors https://t.co/cDOLOFVlOK 11 minutes ago

Toffees_Updates

Toffees Updates Premier League Football Could Return to TV 'Within Weeks' With Games Played Behind Closed Doors https://t.co/lbUdrSYPI4 12 minutes ago

NUFC__Fans

NUFC Fans Premier League Football Could Return to TV 'Within Weeks' With Games Played Behind Closed Doors https://t.co/mrSUlaxrI8 13 minutes ago

City__Latest

Man City Latest Premier League Football Could Return to TV 'Within Weeks' With Games Played Behind Closed Doors https://t.co/V1wqpy8ErA 15 minutes ago

SaintsNews14

Saints News Premier League Football Could Return to TV 'Within Weeks' With Games Played Behind Closed Doors https://t.co/B9MGybYeSX 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.