Premier League could return in ‘matter of weeks’ behind closed doors under plans shown to Boris Johnson Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly been briefed on plans for the Premier League to resume in a matter of weeks. The Premier League is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic with the whole country on lockdown, with the next review of those measures on May 7. The Sun reports that Johnson has been […] 👓 View full article

