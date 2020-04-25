'Franklin Templeton's move matter of grave concern' Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund's decision to wind up six debt schemes is a matter of "grave concern" to investors, mutual fund industry and financial markets, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Saturday, urging the government to act promptly to resolve the issue. 👓 View full article

