'Franklin Templeton's move matter of grave concern'

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund's decision to wind up six debt schemes is a matter of "grave concern" to investors, mutual fund industry and financial markets, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Saturday, urging the government to act promptly to resolve the issue.
