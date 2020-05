Recent related videos from verified sources Man who lost 21 stone maintains weight during lockdown with garage circuit training



A man who used to eat 7,000 calories a day and weighed 550 pounds has managed to maintain his staggering weight loss under lockdown - with garage circuit training. Francis Marcell, 38, who was.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:00 Published 2 days ago Garage collapses and vehicles buried after landslide hits Chinese residential community



A landslide hit a residential community in northern China, causing a garage to collapse and parked vehicles to be buried inside. The aftermath video, shot in the city of Linfen in Shanxi Province on.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:34 Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this