Source: Wake Forest parts ways with Manning

Danny Manning, who went 78-111 in six seasons at Wake Forest, will not be returning to the Demon Deacons next season, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Tweets about this Kevin Smith Oh no, the @titusandtate curse strikes! @clubtrillion @tatefrazier https://t.co/MREvuYcmlu 14 minutes ago David Suleiman Wake Forest fires Manning after six seasons https://t.co/eq0ciXZrsE https://t.co/dYIvqgNQDw 29 minutes ago Steve Yarnell Win or go home. That’s how it is. His overall record in not good. He’ll land in his feet. #Wake Forest fires Mann… https://t.co/hIQTmT5vsx 31 minutes ago Darren Why did Currie wait so long? Wake Forest fires Manning after six seasons - via @ESPN App https://t.co/roLaVp4N2w 55 minutes ago NCCulture Wake Forest fires basketball coach Danny Manning https://t.co/N8CNIaDb6h 1 hour ago arnel068 Wake Forest & Danny Manning agree to separatel... https://t.co/5YcO6LSS7J 1 hour ago Ronnie Fletcher (Fletch) I just really hate to see this man leave Wake Forest. He’s exactly the the type person that I would want to coach… https://t.co/tFir19uRAL 2 hours ago [email protected] Wake Forest parts ways with Manning https://t.co/pFZIZBnViw https://t.co/vrHsD0vllS 2 hours ago