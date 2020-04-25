Global  

Source: Wake Forest parts ways with Manning

ESPN Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Danny Manning, who went 78-111 in six seasons at Wake Forest, will not be returning to the Demon Deacons next season, sources confirmed to ESPN.
