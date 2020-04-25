Childress to auction Earnhardt car for virus relief Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Richard Childress will auction off one of Dale Earnhardt's trademark No. 3 race cars from his personal collection in an effort to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts. 👓 View full article

