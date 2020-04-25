Brett Favre: 'No one's going to replace' Aaron Rodgers as Packers quarterback

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Despite the selection of QB Jordan Love in the first round, former Packers QB Brett Favre says Aaron Rodgers is "too good of a player" to be replaced.

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 19 hours ago Cousin Sal: 'Aaron Rodgers has to be upset' about the Packers drafting Jordan Love 03:26 The Green Bay Packers made a big splash last night selecting Jordan Love in the 1st round. Hear why Cousin Sal thinks Aaron Rodgers has to be upset with the choice.