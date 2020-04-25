Global  

Brett Favre: 'No one's going to replace' Aaron Rodgers as Packers quarterback

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Despite the selection of QB Jordan Love in the first round, former Packers QB Brett Favre says Aaron Rodgers is "too good of a player" to be replaced.
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Cousin Sal: 'Aaron Rodgers has to be upset' about the Packers drafting Jordan Love

Cousin Sal: 'Aaron Rodgers has to be upset' about the Packers drafting Jordan Love 03:26

 The Green Bay Packers made a big splash last night selecting Jordan Love in the 1st round. Hear why Cousin Sal thinks Aaron Rodgers has to be upset with the choice.

