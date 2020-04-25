Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Wake Forest fires coach Danny Manning after losing stretch

Wake Forest fires coach Danny Manning after losing stretch

FOX Sports Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Wake Forest has fired coach Danny Manning after six seasons in which the Demon Deacons had a winning record only once
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

darren_mmmm

Darren Why did Currie wait so long? Wake Forest fires Manning after six seasons - via @ESPN App https://t.co/roLaVp4N2w 34 seconds ago

AtrainHTTR

Black Asta 🐃🍀 RT @myfox8: Wake Forest fires basketball coach Danny Manning after six seasons https://t.co/TfBaDcDBSj https://t.co/ACu772ydc5 1 minute ago

CapitalSportsNC

Capital Sports New post: Wake Forest fires coach Danny Manning after losing stretch https://t.co/sD0SBjfb7J 2 minutes ago

WJHL11

WJHL RT @BiancaWJHL: Wake Forest fired basketball coach Danny Manning after six seasons in which the Demon Deacons had a winning record only onc… 5 minutes ago

BiancaWJHL

Bianca Marais WJHL Wake Forest fired basketball coach Danny Manning after six seasons in which the Demon Deacons had a winning record… https://t.co/Fm3tgNAjgN 5 minutes ago

cdavidroberson

David Roberson RT @JournalNow: Athletics Director John Currie made the decision to dismiss Danny Manning as coach after six seasons. The Deacons went 30-8… 6 minutes ago

CabbageTV

Shawn Cabbagestalk Wake Forest fires coach Danny Manning after losing stretch https://t.co/ku839xu3wM 6 minutes ago

CSNews2019

NFL News Wake Forest fires coach Danny Manning after losing stretch - NCAA Basketball - https://t.co/XPVEyGsZFV #NCAA 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.