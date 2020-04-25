Sport24.co.za | Banned cricket hero Shakib auctions bat for Bangladesh virus victims Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, banned for failing to report a match-fixing attempt, raised almost $24 000 for the country's coronavirus campaign. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this All Things Cricket https://t.co/djWQlQQ7Ll | Banned cricket hero Shakib auctions bat for Bangladesh virus victims https://t.co/jinULhfzX9 #cricketthingsSA 35 minutes ago All Things Cricket https://t.co/djWQlQQ7Ll | Banned cricket hero Shakib auctions bat for Bangladesh virus victims https://t.co/IpXaPzHHfJ #cricketthingsSA 2 days ago