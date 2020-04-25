2020 NFL Draft: 49ers trade RB Matt Breida to Dolphins for fifth-round pick

Santa Clara 49ers RT @MaioccoNBCS: The #49ers parlayed their surplus of running backs into another offensive lineman: Matt Breida for Colton McKivitz. https:… 2 minutes ago

Brian Nitenson RT @NBCS49ers: Matt Breida would've had a tough time winning a role in the backfield, while Colton McKivitz will compete for one on the 49e… 2 minutes ago

Matt Maiocco The #49ers parlayed their surplus of running backs into another offensive lineman: Matt Breida for Colton McKivitz. https://t.co/Rtbgu9crI3 2 minutes ago

49ers on NBCS Matt Breida would've had a tough time winning a role in the backfield, while Colton McKivitz will compete for one o… https://t.co/w6yknyg9em 3 minutes ago

Kenny Rosarion RT @Safid_Deen: Dolphins land RB Matt Brieda after trading fifth-round pick to 49ers https://t.co/olobY0pMYl 5 minutes ago

Phins.com 2020 NFL Draft: Matt Breida Acquired Via Trade https://t.co/MWXRO9gaRE via @Phinscom #miamidolphins https://t.co/Wgh5kiuwHd 6 minutes ago

Sporting Green 49ers trade Matt Breida to Dolphins, draft West Virginia offensive tackle Colton McKivitz. @eric_branch reports on… https://t.co/A5Ctg2ibh8 9 minutes ago