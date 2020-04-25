Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 2020 NFL Draft: 49ers trade RB Matt Breida to Dolphins for fifth-round pick

2020 NFL Draft: 49ers trade RB Matt Breida to Dolphins for fifth-round pick

CBS Sports Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The Dolphins are adding to the backfield after not selecting a rusher early in the draft
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BrickbyBrick49

Santa Clara 49ers RT @MaioccoNBCS: The #49ers parlayed their surplus of running backs into another offensive lineman: Matt Breida for Colton McKivitz. https:… 2 minutes ago

BNitenson

Brian Nitenson RT @NBCS49ers: Matt Breida would've had a tough time winning a role in the backfield, while Colton McKivitz will compete for one on the 49e… 2 minutes ago

MaioccoNBCS

Matt Maiocco The #49ers parlayed their surplus of running backs into another offensive lineman: Matt Breida for Colton McKivitz. https://t.co/Rtbgu9crI3 2 minutes ago

NBCS49ers

49ers on NBCS Matt Breida would've had a tough time winning a role in the backfield, while Colton McKivitz will compete for one o… https://t.co/w6yknyg9em 3 minutes ago

krosarion

Kenny Rosarion RT @Safid_Deen: Dolphins land RB Matt Brieda after trading fifth-round pick to 49ers https://t.co/olobY0pMYl 5 minutes ago

Phinscom

Phins.com 2020 NFL Draft: Matt Breida Acquired Via Trade https://t.co/MWXRO9gaRE via @Phinscom #miamidolphins https://t.co/Wgh5kiuwHd 6 minutes ago

SportingGreenSF

Sporting Green 49ers trade Matt Breida to Dolphins, draft West Virginia offensive tackle Colton McKivitz. @eric_branch reports on… https://t.co/A5Ctg2ibh8 9 minutes ago

SexyHype

NAOMI RT @Eric_Branch: #49ers trade Matt Breida to Dolphins, draft West Virginia offensive tackle. https://t.co/FNMOI014M4 https://t.co/y9A4JaOPTi 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.