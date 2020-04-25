Buccaneers double down on Gophers, select Tyler Johnson in fifth round Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Arguably the best wide receiver in the history of the Minnesota Gophers football program has found a home in the NFL.

