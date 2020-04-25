Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Vikings add CB Harrison Hand, WR K.J. Osborn in fifth round

Vikings add CB Harrison Hand, WR K.J. Osborn in fifth round

FOX Sports Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Vikings add CB Harrison Hand, WR K.J. Osborn in fifth roundThe Minnesota Vikings selected Temple cornerback Harrison Hand and Miami wide receiver K.J. Osborn in the fifth round of the NFL draft.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JanetHung88

Janet Hung RT @CHWestFB: Congrats to Harrison Hand @__harry22 on being selected by the @Vikings of the @NFLDraft ... WE are proud of you! 2 minutes ago

AJHealySports

AJ Lavert Hill or Bryce Hall over Harrison Hand Hand might be a safety for the #Vikings but if we wanted a safety we… https://t.co/5MTWlecWz6 3 minutes ago

TrickPlayBrasil

Trick Play Brasil Vikings draft class: #22. WR Justin Jefferson #31. CB Jeff Gladney #58. OT Ezra Cleveland #89. CB Cameron Dantzl… https://t.co/sYdPh7QMwN 4 minutes ago

wardth09

Thaddaeus Ward RT @PFF: With the 169th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings select... Harrison Hand, CB, Temple https://t.co/ca… 5 minutes ago

MN_DraftNetwork

Vikings Draft Network Results of the #Vikings & #Saints trade: Saints #105: Adam Trautman Vikings #130: James Lynch #169: Harrison Hand… https://t.co/9r15Eamhvq 5 minutes ago

dylan_langer

Dylan Langer RT @MikeClayNFL: The Vikings entered the draft with massive holes in the secondary. They addressed it: CB Jeff Gladney CB Cameron Dantzler… 6 minutes ago

CarlosJMarmol

Carlos Mármol Vives RT @BenFennell_NFL: Love what the #Vikings added on Defense... CB Jeff Gladney, TCU CB Cameron Dantzler, Miss St DE D.J. Wonnum, South Ca… 7 minutes ago

MikeClayNFL

Mike Clay The Vikings entered the draft with massive holes in the secondary. They addressed it: CB Jeff Gladney CB Cameron D… https://t.co/t0vCk3vwkX 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.