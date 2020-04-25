You Might Like

Tweets about this Coach B RT @247Sports: The Indianapolis Colts traded former Florida Gators cornerback Quincy Wilson to the New York Jets in exchange for a pick in… 22 minutes ago 247Sports The Indianapolis Colts traded former Florida Gators cornerback Quincy Wilson to the New York Jets in exchange for a… https://t.co/eagy6K1E4s 23 minutes ago Anthony Rozier RT @DelisNFLspot: 2020 NFL Draft: Colts Select Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers After Sending Cornerback Quincy Wilson To Jets https://t.co/DgJroO… 32 minutes ago ⚓️awkward/\ RT @AWalkerColts: The #Colts picked up an extra sixth-round pick after sending CB Quincy Wilson to the New York Jets. With that pick at No… 35 minutes ago Capital TEE RT @ProFootballTalk: Colts send Quincy Wilson to the Jets for a sixth-rounder https://t.co/EKlUx7jUdn 36 minutes ago Mike D. 2020 NFL Draft: Colts Select Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers After Sending Cornerback Quincy Wilson To Jets https://t.co/DgJroOT09q 36 minutes ago Vigi Lante Colts trade cornerback Quincy Wilson to Jets for pick https://t.co/NKneVg4Rbe 47 minutes ago Andrew Walker The #Colts picked up an extra sixth-round pick after sending CB Quincy Wilson to the New York Jets. With that pick… https://t.co/eXNoyLZuSr 47 minutes ago