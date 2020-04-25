Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Moise Kean: Everton 'appalled' at 'lockdown breach' incicdent

Moise Kean: Everton 'appalled' at 'lockdown breach' incicdent

BBC Sport Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Everton striker Moise Kean is reportedly pictured at a house party - breaching Government coronavirus guidelines.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

s4africa

sports4africa Moise Kean: Everton 'appalled' at 'lockdown breach' incicdent 34 seconds ago

my_amigouk

Amigo News BBC NEWS - Moise Kean: Everton 'appalled' at 'lockdown breach' incicdent https://t.co/yM6UsWw0au https://t.co/XAqpJ3EyuA 1 minute ago

Smudge_96

Scott RT @footballitalia: Everton are “appalled” at Moise Kean hosting a coronavirus lockdown party and “made it clear that such actions are comp… 2 minutes ago

idyllicmotion

Tulaku meek mill🇩🇪🇬🇭🇬🇧🇺🇸🇳🇬 🚨Moise Kean is likely to face disciplinary action from Everton after the striker has broken strict Coronavirus lock… https://t.co/NikCDl0vma 2 minutes ago

realNBReds

Nothing But Reds RT @LivEchoEFC: BREAKING: Everton say they are 'appalled' after the 20-year-striker posted video of a lockdown party he hosted on social me… 3 minutes ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS Moise Kean: Everton 'appalled' at 'lockdown breach' incicdent https://t.co/ucU5rEhLdk https://t.co/Kor8BMgE4m 4 minutes ago

sodiqdemo

sodiqdemo RT @DailyStar_Sport: EXCLUSIVE Everton 'appalled' after Moise Kean films himself hosting raunchy lockdown party https://t.co/7x1hplYrR1 htt… 5 minutes ago

DefensiveLB

Trav🇰🇮 RT @EvertonNewsFeed: 🚨Moise Kean is likely to face disciplinary action from Everton after the striker has broken strict Coronavirus lockdow… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.