The Middletown Press Jets fill some big needs in Joe Douglas' first draft as GM https://t.co/qhxUfahJOV 22 minutes ago Register Citizen Jets fill some big needs in Joe Douglas' first draft as GM https://t.co/6Msxdg4UpM 24 minutes ago Matt Pasco Three more picks and a need a WR and CB. Joe D is going to have to do some magic to fill the #Jets needs. 6 hours ago Jet Up Nation Anyways, let’s go Joe Douglas! This is a huge draft and the #Jets have three quality picks to fill important positi… https://t.co/xrYYvK8E9v 1 day ago