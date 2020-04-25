Global  

Jets fill some big needs in Joe Douglas' first draft as GM

FOX Sports Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Jets fill some big needs in Joe Douglas' first draft as GMGeneral manager Joe Douglas and the New York Jets entered the NFL draft looking for protectors, playmakers and leaders
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Heisman winner selected first in virtual NFL draft

Heisman winner selected first in virtual NFL draft 01:09

 This year's Heisman Trophy winner 23-year-old quarterback Joe Burrow was the first pick of the NFL draft on Thursday, held virtually for the first time ever. Gloria Tso reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Giants, Jets Pick Players To Protect Quarterbacks In 2020 NFL Draft [Video]

Giants, Jets Pick Players To Protect Quarterbacks In 2020 NFL Draft

The first ever virtual NFL Draft continues Friday night. Thursday, the Giants and Jets picked players they hope will protect their young quarterbacks and put some life into their offenses; CBS2's Steve..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:56Published
Winners and Losers of 2020 NFL Draft Round 1 [Video]

Winners and Losers of 2020 NFL Draft Round 1

Winners and Losers of 2020 NFL Draft Round 1 The first round of the NFL Draft took place on Thursday night, and there were a number of winners and losers. Winner: SEC The Southeastern Conference set a..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Jets likely to tackle offensive line with first-round pick in NFL Draft

Joe Douglas needs to find impact playersÂ in his first draft as Jets general manager.
Newsday

Douglas says Jets plan to connect with Adams after draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Douglas’ feelings about Jamal Adams remain unchanged. Just like the New York Jets general manager’s game plan when it comes to the star...
Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Middletownpress

The Middletown Press Jets fill some big needs in Joe Douglas' first draft as GM https://t.co/qhxUfahJOV 22 minutes ago

RegisterCitizen

Register Citizen Jets fill some big needs in Joe Douglas' first draft as GM https://t.co/6Msxdg4UpM 24 minutes ago

mpasco26

Matt Pasco Three more picks and a need a WR and CB. Joe D is going to have to do some magic to fill the #Jets needs. 6 hours ago

jetupnationcrew

Jet Up Nation Anyways, let’s go Joe Douglas! This is a huge draft and the #Jets have three quality picks to fill important positi… https://t.co/xrYYvK8E9v 1 day ago

