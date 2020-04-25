Record-setting Navy QB Malcolm Perry picked by Dolphins in NFL draft as WR

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Malcolm Perry had a prolific career as a quarterback at Navy, but he'll try to make an impact in the NFL at a different position.

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published 3 days ago From Navy To the NFL, Perry Defies The Odds 02:18 Growing up near Fort Campbell as the son of two Military officers, going to the Naval Academy seemed natural for Malcolm Perry. A NFL career seemed far less certain.