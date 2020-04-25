Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Record-setting Navy QB Malcolm Perry picked by Dolphins in NFL draft as WR

Record-setting Navy QB Malcolm Perry picked by Dolphins in NFL draft as WR

USATODAY.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Malcolm Perry had a prolific career as a quarterback at Navy, but he'll try to make an impact in the NFL at a different position.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: From Navy To the NFL, Perry Defies The Odds

From Navy To the NFL, Perry Defies The Odds 02:18

 Growing up near Fort Campbell as the son of two Military officers, going to the Naval Academy seemed natural for Malcolm Perry. A NFL career seemed far less certain.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.