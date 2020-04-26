Redskins add TE Moss, son of ex-NFL star Randy

Former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss, will sign with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent, the team confirmed Saturday night.

