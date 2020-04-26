Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NBA: Some practice facilities could be opened by Friday - report

NBA: Some practice facilities could be opened by Friday - report

Reuters Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Some NBA practice facilities could re-open as early as Friday, ESPN reports, but that does not mean any resumption of the suspended season is imminent.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Some NBA practice facilities could re-open next week, ESPN reports

Some NBA practice facilities could re-open next week, ESPN reports 00:55

 Some NBA practice facilities could re-open next Friday but does not mean resumption of the suspended season is imminent, according to reports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.