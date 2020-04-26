Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Packers coach Matt LaFleur envisions Aaron Rodgers being 'a great mentor' to Jordan Love

Packers coach Matt LaFleur envisions Aaron Rodgers being 'a great mentor' to Jordan Love

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
The Packers now find themselves in a tricky situation after selecting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Nick Wright: Packers drafting Jordan Love is a slap in the face to Aaron Rodgers

Nick Wright: Packers drafting Jordan Love is a slap in the face to Aaron Rodgers 01:39

 Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes have plenty to talk about after last night's NFL draft, starting with the Green Bay Packers' decision to draft former Utah quarterback Jordan Love. Hear why Nick thinks the Packers trading up to pick a competing quarterback is a slap in the face to their current...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

matthew54216

Matthew @ShawnFinchum I wonder who's correct. Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, or Shawn Finchum, random guy on Twitter. 🤔 1 minute ago

JeffRichgels

Jeff Richgels RT @ESPNMilwaukee: Packers' LaFleur: Clock not ticking on Rodgers https://t.co/8JTX2MVTN2 https://t.co/W98IdmGMMQ 3 minutes ago

Packers_MUBB

Jimmy RT @ByRyanWood: #Packers coach Matt LaFleur: "In my mind, Aaron is by far the best quarterback I've ever been around. You can argue, I thin… 3 minutes ago

htrsports

HTR Sports Packers coach Matt LaFleur envisions Aaron Rodgers being 'a great mentor' to Jordan Love https://t.co/pFAUUYgjvP 13 minutes ago

oshsports

Northwestern Sports Packers coach Matt LaFleur envisions Aaron Rodgers being 'a great mentor' to Jordan Love https://t.co/9pNTPSJTG3 13 minutes ago

GreenBaySports

Press-Gazette Sports Packers coach Matt LaFleur envisions Aaron Rodgers being 'a great mentor' to Jordan Love https://t.co/BN0KZUcLQy 16 minutes ago

CentWisSports

Central Wis. Sports Packers coach Matt LaFleur envisions Aaron Rodgers being 'a great mentor' to Jordan Love https://t.co/Fm7DAgABBY 19 minutes ago

vcsjoecurley

Joe Curley Packers coach Matt LaFleur envisions Aaron Rodgers being 'a great mentor' to Jordan Love https://t.co/7ewldHTD19 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.