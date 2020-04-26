Global  

New England Patriots draft pick Justin Rohrwasser will cover up tattoo of right-wing militia group symbol

Independent Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
The 159th overall pick of the 2020 Draft found himself clouded in controversy for a past tattoo that mirrors the symbol of The Three Percenters organised group
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Patriots Focus On Defense In Second Round Of Draft

Patriots Focus On Defense In Second Round Of Draft 01:10

 The Patriots went way off the board by taking Kyle Dugger from Lenoir-Rhyne University with their top pick in the 2020 draft.

