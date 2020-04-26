Global  

Sport24.co.za | Dos Santos: PSL can't scrap the season like the Eredivisie did

News24 Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sergio Dos Santos doesn't believe it would work to follow the Dutch Eredivisie's example and scrap the Absa Premiership season.
