Everton slam Moise Kean’s ‘completely unacceptable’ behaviour after breaching coronavirus lockdown rules by partying with friends

Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Everton have branded Moise Kean’s actions ‘unacceptable’ after the striker flouted coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Kean, 20, filmed himself partying with friends until the early hours of the morning in a clear breach of the government’s social distancing regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kean, who joined Everton from Juventus for a reported £24million last summer, is […] 👓 View full article

