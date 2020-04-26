Global  

Everton slam Moise Kean’s ‘completely unacceptable’ behaviour after breaching coronavirus lockdown rules by partying with friends

Everton have branded Moise Kean’s actions ‘unacceptable’ after the striker flouted coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Kean, 20, filmed himself partying with friends until the early hours of the morning in a clear breach of the government’s social distancing regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kean, who joined Everton from Juventus for a reported £24million last summer, is […]
