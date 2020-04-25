Maharashtra asks 6 states to take back 3.5L stranded migrants
Saturday, 25 April 2020 () Even as the first batch of 100 Sikh pilgrims stranded at Nanded’s Takht Sri Hazur Sahib during the lockdown left for their home states of Punjab, Haryana and New Delhi after a push from Punjab CM, the state’s chief secretary on Saturday asked his counterparts in UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, MP, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh to take back 3.5 lakh migrants stuck in Maharashtra.
