Maharashtra asks 6 states to take back 3.5L stranded migrants



Recent related videos from verified sources 14 migrants tested corona positive after returning to Chhattisgarh: State's Health Minister



Health Minister of Chhattisgarh, TS Singh Deo, on May 03 informed that out of all the migrant workers who have returned from different states, 14 have so far tested positive in Chhattisgarh. The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 12 hours ago Special train operations started with our persistent efforts: CM Gehlot



Reviewing the lockdown and movement of migrant workers in the high-level meeting, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that after the strong demand of the State Government, the Central Government has given.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Migrant rail fare row: Sources say states, barring Maharashtra, paying for travel of migrants Amidst criticism that the railways was charging stranded migrant workers for ferrying them home, sources said payments for 34 Shramik Special trains that have...

IndiaTimes 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this