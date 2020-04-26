Global  

Carl Froch reiterates belief he’d knock Joe Calzaghe out and says he was ‘too big’ for Canelo

talkSPORT Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Carl Froch has once again revealed why he believes he would have knocked out Joe Calzaghe had he ever fought the Welshman. The ‘Cobra’, 42, called out Calzaghe, 48, for a super fight in 2020 earlier this month, insisting he would ‘flatten’ the undefeated former super middleweight and light heavyweight fighter. Calzaghe responded by laughing […]
