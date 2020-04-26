Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Patriots coach Bill Belichick said that not drafting a quarterback 'wasn't by design'

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said that not drafting a quarterback 'wasn't by design'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
The New England Patriots chose 10 players in the NFL draft, but none of them were quarterbacks. Coach Bill Belichick said that wasn't the game plan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AjadeanPiper

Blocking people is cowardly. I never do. Bots ok. RT @ViewFromWise: Ya, it does. and cuz the head coach, Bill Belichick, of the Patriots is also a Trump-supporting white supremacist, that's… 36 minutes ago

DraftHistory

Chris Malumphy If #Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniel was enamored with Tim Tebow when he coached the Denver #Broncos, w… https://t.co/TRGFvHfN9W 52 minutes ago

LakersGrrrrl

#Lakers4Life Patriots coach Bill Belichick said that not drafting a quarterback 'wasn't by design' https://t.co/u5SYJPn7PX https://t.co/Cvn97uSJv0 1 hour ago

jujusimba7777

steve , Patriots coach Bill Belichick said the team failing to draft a quarterback "wasn't by design." 2 hours ago

MISFITSxARTIST

FATHER JOE RT @vcsjoecurley: Patriots coach Bill Belichick said that not drafting a quarterback 'wasn't by design' https://t.co/kRdCk4ifwj 2 hours ago

vcsjoecurley

Joe Curley Patriots coach Bill Belichick said that not drafting a quarterback 'wasn't by design' https://t.co/kRdCk4ifwj 3 hours ago

zoombouse

Proud American RT @MarcAnglin10: Good morning to all Patriots; Veterans; LEO; FireFighters; Doctors, Nurses, First Responders and especially Bill Belichic… 3 hours ago

MarcAnglin10

Marc Anglin Good morning to all Patriots; Veterans; LEO; FireFighters; Doctors, Nurses, First Responders and especially Bill Be… https://t.co/W6iO65MQhY 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.