Borussia Monchengladbach fans pay for cardboard cutouts of themselves to fill stadium if Bundesliga returns behind closed doors because of coronavirus pandemic
Sunday, 26 April 2020 () Borussia Monchengladbach fans have ordered more than 8,000 cardboard cutouts of themselves to fill their stadium if the Bundesliga returns behind closed doors. Last month, the German Football League (DFL) suspended Bundesliga football due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 200,000 lives worldwide. However, there are plans for the Bundesliga to restart on […]
Playing all Premier League and EFL matches at their original venues would “present challenges” to the emergency services, the national lead for football policing has said. Football’s governing bodies are holding talks on how the professional game can safely restart behind closed doors amid the...