Borussia Monchengladbach fans pay for cardboard cutouts of themselves to fill stadium if Bundesliga returns behind closed doors because of coronavirus pandemic

talkSPORT Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Borussia Monchengladbach fans have ordered more than 8,000 cardboard cutouts of themselves to fill their stadium if the Bundesliga returns behind closed doors. Last month, the German Football League (DFL) suspended Bundesliga football due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 200,000 lives worldwide. However, there are plans for the Bundesliga to restart on […]
