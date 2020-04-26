WWE chairman Vince McMahon blames Brock Lesnar’s absence for Raw ratings drop
Sunday, 26 April 2020 () WWE chairman Vince McMahon says Brock Lesnar is the reason for Raw’s ratings drop. WWE’s flagship show drew just 1.84 million viewers on Monday, its lowest-rated episode of 2020. Lesnar has not been seen on Raw since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Despite being the company’s top earner on £8million-a-year, […]
