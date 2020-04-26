Global  

WWE chairman Vince McMahon blames Brock Lesnar’s absence for Raw ratings drop

talkSPORT Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
WWE chairman Vince McMahon says Brock Lesnar is the reason for Raw’s ratings drop. WWE’s flagship show drew just 1.84 million viewers on Monday, its lowest-rated episode of 2020. Lesnar has not been seen on Raw since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Despite being the company’s top earner on £8million-a-year, […]
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Vince McMahon and WWE Have 'A Lot Of Things To Figure Out'

Vince McMahon and WWE Have 'A Lot Of Things To Figure Out' 04:06

 Coming off a strong quarter and a record-setting WrestleMania, Vince McMahon and WWE grapple with the uncertainty brought on by coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

