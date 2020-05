Ggn: 'No official order on WFH till July-end' Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

MNCs, BPOs and IT enabled services in Gurugram may have to allow their employees to work from home till the end of July, says Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority CEO V S Kundu. He added that several real estate projects, including those of DLF, have got the green signal to resume construction but within the norms of social distancing. 👓 View full article

