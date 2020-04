NASCAR And Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Work Together To Return Sport To Texas Motor Speedway Texas Governor Greg Abbott and NASCAR are working to return to the track at Texas Motor Speedway soon. Katie Johnston reports.

Nick Wright: Bill Belichick's offseason moves reveal that Tom Brady was the biggest problem in New England last season



Almost every starter from last season will return to the New England Patriots this season and Nick Wright thinks that means Bill Belichick is confident with his guys and that Tom Brady was the biggest.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 07:19 Published on April 3, 2020