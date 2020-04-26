Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Liverpool must follow Bob Paisley's expertise if they're to continue dominance - opinion

Liverpool must follow Bob Paisley's expertise if they're to continue dominance - opinion

Football FanCast Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
In an episode of The Football Show, Sky Sports’ Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness discussed Liverpool’s current stance and what needs to be done in order to ensure they maintain winning ways. The pair were in agreement that the Reds must strengthen their current squad if they are to continue to dominate. Former Liverpool player […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.