Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh recalled how former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff angered him that led to the southpaw hitting six sixes off Stuart Broad during the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 in 2007.



Yuvraj slammed six maximums in one Broad over during his majestic 14-ball 58 which ultimately proved to... 👓 View full article