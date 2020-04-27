Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, reality TV star Kristin Cavallari announce divorce

Ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, reality TV star Kristin Cavallari announce divorce

Zee News Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and reality TV star Kristin Cavallari have decided to part ways after staying together for around 10 years. The announcement of divorce was made by Cavallari on Instagram on Sunday (April 26).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FoxSports620

Fox Sports 620 Reality star Kristin Cavallari and football quarterback Jay Cutler have revealed they are filing for divorce https://t.co/1JeXazKwCu 46 minutes ago

Ruizm22

Matthew Ruiz RT @CNN: Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler are getting a divorce. Cavallari said the divorc… 46 minutes ago

SportsIsNews

Total Sports News Great stuff! Cutler, Cavallari to divorce after decade together: Reality star Kristin Cavallari and former NFL qua… https://t.co/rcVz75xmyD 1 hour ago

KPRC2

KPRC 2 Houston Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler are getting divorced. 💔 https://t.co/vV9SWRUrdM #KPRC2 3 hours ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English Ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, reality TV star Kristin Cavallari announce divorce https://t.co/RKtQArNpL4 #JayCutler #KristinCavallari 3 hours ago

gestalt46

gestalt @draganklaric Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler are getting a divor… https://t.co/B6GvcPXT2y 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.