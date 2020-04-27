Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and reality TV star Kristin Cavallari have decided to part ways after staying together for around 10 years. The announcement of divorce was made by Cavallari on Instagram on Sunday (April 26).

You Might Like

Tweets about this Fox Sports 620 Reality star Kristin Cavallari and football quarterback Jay Cutler have revealed they are filing for divorce https://t.co/1JeXazKwCu 46 minutes ago Matthew Ruiz RT @CNN: Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler are getting a divorce. Cavallari said the divorc… 46 minutes ago Total Sports News Great stuff! Cutler, Cavallari to divorce after decade together: Reality star Kristin Cavallari and former NFL qua… https://t.co/rcVz75xmyD 1 hour ago KPRC 2 Houston Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler are getting divorced. 💔 https://t.co/vV9SWRUrdM #KPRC2 3 hours ago Zee News English Ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, reality TV star Kristin Cavallari announce divorce https://t.co/RKtQArNpL4 #JayCutler #KristinCavallari 3 hours ago gestalt @draganklaric Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler are getting a divor… https://t.co/B6GvcPXT2y 4 hours ago