Jordan: I hate the 'Bad Boys' Pistons to this day

ESPN Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Decades after the Pistons stalled Michael Jordan's ascending stardom by bouncing the Bulls from the playoffs in three straight postseasons, Jordan admitted he still harbors animosity for the "Bad Boys" team that threatened to derail his success.
