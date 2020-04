Martin Keown on how stars must behave after Moise Kean lap dancer lockdown party Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Everton’s Moise Kean broke UK lockdown rules amid the coronavirus crisis and Arsenal legend Martin Keown has urged for high-profile stars to set an example to the public Everton’s Moise Kean broke UK lockdown rules amid the coronavirus crisis and Arsenal legend Martin Keown has urged for high-profile stars to set an example to the public 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published 11 hours ago Everton 'appalled' by Kean lockdown breach 00:44 Images emerge in the media showing Italian striker Moise Kean flouting government lockdown rules by hosting a house party. You Might Like

Tweets about this Toffee News Martin Keown on how stars must behave after Moise Kean lap dancer lockdown party - https://t.co/clxHxFZnVQ… https://t.co/xAWp4eANpf 6 minutes ago Everton News Martin Keown on how stars must behave after Moise Kean lap dancer lockdown party https://t.co/Qlq5DUqAzK 22 minutes ago