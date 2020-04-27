‘I’m horrified and embarrassed’ – Moise Kean slammed after Everton striker flouted lockdown rules to host house party
talkSPORT’s Ally McCoist has branded Moise Kean’s actions ’embarrassing’ after the Everton striker broke coronavirus lockdown rules by hosting a house party. Kean, who joined the Toffees from Juventus last summer, filmed himself at the party in his apartment with footage showing female guests giving out lap dances. The 20-year-old has landed himself in hot […]