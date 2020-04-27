‘I’m horrified and embarrassed’ – Moise Kean slammed after Everton striker flouted lockdown rules to host house party Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

talkSPORT’s Ally McCoist has branded Moise Kean’s actions ’embarrassing’ after the Everton striker broke coronavirus lockdown rules by hosting a house party. Kean, who joined the Toffees from Juventus last summer, filmed himself at the party in his apartment with footage showing female guests giving out lap dances. The 20-year-old has landed himself in hot […] 👓 View full article

Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published 12 hours ago Everton 'appalled' by Kean lockdown breach 00:44 Images emerge in the media showing Italian striker Moise Kean flouting government lockdown rules by hosting a house party.

