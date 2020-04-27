Global  

One News Page > Sports News > 'I'm horrified and embarrassed' – Moise Kean slammed after Everton striker flouted lockdown rules to host house party

‘I’m horrified and embarrassed’ – Moise Kean slammed after Everton striker flouted lockdown rules to host house party

talkSPORT Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
talkSPORT’s Ally McCoist has branded Moise Kean’s actions ’embarrassing’ after the Everton striker broke coronavirus lockdown rules by hosting a house party. Kean, who joined the Toffees from Juventus last summer, filmed himself at the party in his apartment with footage showing female guests giving out lap dances. The 20-year-old has landed himself in hot […]
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Everton 'appalled' by Kean lockdown breach

Everton 'appalled' by Kean lockdown breach 00:44

 Images emerge in the media showing Italian striker Moise Kean flouting government lockdown rules by hosting a house party.

