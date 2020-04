You Might Like

Tweets about this 🌴Rudy🍺 Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon drops diss track '9 OUT OF 10' based on Slam Dunk Contest scoring https://t.co/B3s9Bgbk5V via @USATODAY 41 minutes ago Matt is having a bad time 👍 @marclamonthill Aaron Gordon really is the Orlando Magic of NBA stars lmaooooo 2 hours ago R Sprags RT @TheCrossover: “I’ve been tapping into my creative side, I’ve really been able to sit down and spend time with my inner artist. It’s bee… 4 hours ago 6xChampsBulls The Orlando Magic should seriously look to trade Aaron Gordon based on that song alone. 5 hours ago Tyler The NBA season is paused and the Orlando Magic are still taking massive Ls thanks to Aaron Gordon’s “diss track.” 6 hours ago jennings, sheri RT @WMsDiary: “Career” they say??? https://t.co/BPD0oal1WW 8 hours ago Dub “Career” they say??? https://t.co/BPD0oal1WW 8 hours ago adrian crawford if we can’t have bars, neither can he https://t.co/Z4RlmxCpei 8 hours ago