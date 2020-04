Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Last night, episodes 3 & 4 of the Michael Jordan documentary 'The Last Dance' premiered, and Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to give his thoughts on the series. Hear why Nick and Broussard agree that this episode highlighted how grossly under appreciated Isaiah Thomas has been as a player, and why Phil Jackson may be the greatest NBA coach of all time.