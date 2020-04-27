Global  

Brian Westbrook: Jameis Winston signing with Saints is a winning situation

FOX Sports Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Brian Westbrook: Jameis Winston signing with Saints is a winning situationFormer Tampa Bay Buccaneer Jameis Winston has reportedly turned down a lucrative deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, signing with the New Orleans Saints instead. Hear why Brian Westbrook thinks this is the best thing that could have happened to Winston, and why Nick believes this now makes Tom Brady the 5th best quarterback in the NFC South.
News video: Brian Westbrook: Jameis Winston signing with Saints is a winning situation

Brian Westbrook: Jameis Winston signing with Saints is a winning situation 01:56

 Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Jameis Winston has reportedly turned down a lucrative deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, signing with the New Orleans Saints instead. Hear why Brian Westbrook thinks this is the best thing that could have happened to Winston, and why Nick believes this now makes Tom Brady...

