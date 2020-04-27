Brian Westbrook: Jameis Winston signing with Saints is a winning situation Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Jameis Winston has reportedly turned down a lucrative deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, signing with the New Orleans Saints instead. Hear why Brian Westbrook thinks this is the best thing that could have happened to Winston, and why Nick believes this now makes Tom Brady the 5th best quarterback in the NFC South. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Jameis Winston has reportedly turned down a lucrative deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, signing with the New Orleans Saints instead. Hear why Brian Westbrook thinks this is the best thing that could have happened to Winston, and why Nick believes this now makes Tom Brady the 5th best quarterback in the NFC South. 👓 View full article

