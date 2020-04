You Might Like

Tweets about this Championship Rings Aaron Gordon uses diss track to call out Dwyane Wade vote https://t.co/aSDRcW3LWy 14 minutes ago Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 NBA 🏀 Gordon uses diss track to call out D-Wade vote https://t.co/cW4qpNtGBG ► https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI √ https://t.co/njqBWohgEr 29 minutes ago Elisa So, Gordon uses diss track to call out D-Wade vote https://t.co/q62Dqkd9Rb https://t.co/0A9Srleob5 41 minutes ago Zack Aaron Gordon uses diss track to call out Dwyane Wade vote - via @ESPN App. https://t.co/dgXlwisp5r 55 minutes ago NBA Clips Gordon uses diss track to call out D-Wade vote #NBAClips https://t.co/rsRNpov7ls https://t.co/v7UuGhRAn3 55 minutes ago Zac🌴🍻🍹 Aaron Gordon uses diss track to call out Dwyane Wade vote - via @ESPN App https://t.co/nIOjNv0eaz 1 hour ago The Basketball Fans Gordon uses diss track to call out D-Wade vote #TheBasketballFans #NBA https://t.co/2sNHqdpqOd 1 hour ago Ike ihiekwe Gordon uses diss track to call out D-Wade vote https://t.co/kXBprAh5U4 via @ESPN App https://t.co/Hrh3xClY7f 1 hour ago