You Might Like

Tweets about this Chad Holtz RT @MikeReiss: News story: Longtime Patriots FB James Develin announces his retirement, citing "unforeseen complications" from 2019 neck in… 9 seconds ago justin 😊 RT @NESN: Tom Brady saluted James Develin after the Patriots' longtime fullback announced his retirement: https://t.co/wjVAmNDv0B https://t… 1 minute ago Patriots News Feed NESN: Patriots Fullback James Develin Announces Retirement Due To Neck Injury - https://t.co/M0pJnBsFbA 4 minutes ago NESN Tom Brady saluted James Develin after the Patriots' longtime fullback announced his retirement:… https://t.co/9dtkWndGs8 4 minutes ago Clarky RT @MikeReiss: Patriots FB James Develin announces his retirement. 5 minutes ago Brandon Hullings RT @AlbertBreer: Patriots FB James Develin announces his retirement, and can hold his head high. From an Ivy League d-lineman to bouncing a… 7 minutes ago Almighty‼️🍀 RT @iJordanMoore: Patriots fullback James Develin officially announces his retirement. Incredible 7 year career WITH the neck roll, 2017… 7 minutes ago Patriots News Feed https://t.co/8eWjo7LJkB: James Develin announces he's retiring - https://t.co/6cZ46idX11 10 minutes ago