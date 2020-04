Coronavirus live: Global cases cross 3 million mark Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Global confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3 million on Monday, as the US neared the 1-million mark. Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 count inched close to the 30,000-mark as a late-night rush of cases reported from Indore in Madhya Pradesh took the day’s count to 1,709 and the total cases to 29,571. Stay with TOI for the latest developments 👓 View full article



