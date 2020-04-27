Global  

RIL to finalise first rights offer on April 30

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Reliance Industries (RIL) is planning a rights issue — its first fund-raise from the public in 29 years. The company has not disclosed the amount of money it plans to raise through the rights offer or any other details about it. RIL said its board will meet on April 30 to “consider a proposal to issue equity shares to existing shareholders on rights basis”.
