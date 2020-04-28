Harvey Elliot names the two players he looks up to in Liverpool FC training

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Harvey Elliot has revealed that the two players he looks up to most at Liverpool FC are James Milner and Adam Lallana. The 17-year-old has been settling into life at Anfield in recent months after having signed for the Reds from Fulham last summer. The teenager has caught the eye with some impressive performances in […]



