Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Cain Velasquez has reportedly been released by WWE. The two-time UFC heavyweight champion signed a multi-year contract with WWE last October. He has only wrestled once for Vince McMahon’s company when he lost a WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar after just three minutes at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. And the Wrestling Observer say […] 👓 View full article