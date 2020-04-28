Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini will likely miss 2020 season due to chemotherapy treatment
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini is undergoing chemotherapy for Stage III colon cancer, which will likely cost him the 2020 season.
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini was diagnosed with colon cancer in early March when doctors found a tumor during a colonoscopy. He now says he started chemotherapy on April 13 for stage 3 colon cancer. Katie Johnston reports. Orioles Outfielder Trey Mancini Has Stage 3 Colon Cancer 00:40
