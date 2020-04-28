Global  

Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini will likely miss 2020 season due to chemotherapy treatment

Tuesday, 28 April 2020
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini is undergoing chemotherapy for Stage III colon cancer, which will likely cost him the 2020 season.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Orioles Outfielder Trey Mancini Has Stage 3 Colon Cancer

Orioles Outfielder Trey Mancini Has Stage 3 Colon Cancer 00:40

 Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini was diagnosed with colon cancer in early March when doctors found a tumor during a colonoscopy. He now says he started chemotherapy on April 13 for stage 3 colon cancer. Katie Johnston reports.

'None of it feels right,' WJZ's Mark Viviano Discusses MLB Contingency Plans [Video]

'None of it feels right,' WJZ's Mark Viviano Discusses MLB Contingency Plans

While a shortened Major League Baseball season seems inevitable, WJZ's Mark Viviano breaks down potential contingency plans and how they might affect the Baltimore Orioles. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 03:26Published
MLB Responds To Reports Of Potential May Return [Video]

MLB Responds To Reports Of Potential May Return

The coronavirus pandemic has left sports fans desperate for some good news about the potential return of any sports action. It appeared that Orioles and MLB fans at large got just that this morning..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:40Published

O's Mancini doubts he'll be able to play in 2020

If Major League Baseball returns in 2020, it likely will be without Baltimore Orioles star outfielder Trey Mancini, he wrote Tuesday in the Players' Tribune.
ESPN

