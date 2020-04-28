Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini will likely miss 2020 season due to chemotherapy treatment

Dusty Baker RT @AJGershTV: While preparing for the 2020 @MLB season, @TreyMancini was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer. This piece shows his stre… 3 minutes ago

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Orioles star Trey Mancini announces stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis as he begins 6-month chemotherapy treatment in B… https://t.co/LLXUHDbUwR 5 minutes ago

Darryl (Mort Jackson) Hardnett RT @RickRitterWJZ: “Without the Orioles, I never would have caught this before. It may have been too late.” Prayers up @TreyMancini. You g… 11 minutes ago

AJ Gersh | KTXS While preparing for the 2020 @MLB season, @TreyMancini was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer. This piece shows… https://t.co/u8tQ1A2hwa 12 minutes ago

Kenny The Sports Guy Podcast Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini has revealed he is recovering from stage 3 colon cancer and doubts he wil… https://t.co/qDWm18q27L 15 minutes ago

Richard Barale RT @dosleprechauns: Please keep former Irish and current Baltimore Orioles star Trey Mancini in your thoughts and prayers as it is being re… 16 minutes ago

Thicc Gibby (John Micheal Gibbons) It article in Baltimore sun BUT IN ORDER READ YOU GOT PAY 99CENTS ..... https://t.co/l3r1lx3WRJ 19 minutes ago