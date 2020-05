Too many Stoke fans got it wrong on Marko Arnautovic - he's not a Jack Russell Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Oatcake fanzine editor Martin Smith recalls a sublime player who was at his best that day against Liverpool. Oatcake fanzine editor Martin Smith recalls a sublime player who was at his best that day against Liverpool. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this