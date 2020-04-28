'Delhi, Mum, Ahmedabad high case load places'

Global  

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has identified 15 places including Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad as "high case load" and said India's success in battling Covid-19 is dependent on them. Out of these 15, 7 districts show particularly high case volumes, like Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur (Rajasthan), Indore (MP), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Delhi.
