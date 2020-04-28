'Delhi, Mum, Ahmedabad high case load places'

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has identified 15 places including Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad as "high case load" and said India's success in battling Covid-19 is dependent on them. Out of these 15, 7 districts show particularly high case volumes, like Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur (Rajasthan), Indore (MP), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Delhi.
Should the govt extend the lockdown beyond May 3 or go for a more targeted approach? CMs push for a graded exit with continued restrictions in red zones. About 40% of India has not reported a coronavirus case. The Health Minister said on Tuesday that no new Covid-19 cases were reported from 80...