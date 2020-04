Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Alan Pardew has left Dutch club ADO Den Haag by mutual consent after just four months. The former Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager, 58, was appointed in December and tasked with keeping the club in the Eredivisie. While results did not improve, ADO Den Haag were guaranteed safety when the Dutch FA declared the season