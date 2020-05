Recent related videos from verified sources Tributes paid to former footballer Peter Whittingham



Cardiff City supporters lay floral tributes, scarves, shirts and flags outside the Cardiff City Stadium in memory of former Bluebird Peter Whittingham, who died on Thursday aged 35. The former Cardiff.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published on March 19, 2020 'Whittingham had a wand of a left foot'



Former Premier League players Neil Mellor and Stephen Warnock pay tribute to ex-Cardiff and Aston Villa midfielder Peter Whittngham, who has died aged 35 Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:26 Published on March 19, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Former FA chairman Greg Dyke doubts Premier League season will resume on June 8 amid coronavirus pandemic Former FA chairman Greg Dyke doubts the Premier League season will resume on June 8. Top-flight football in England has been suspended since March 13 due to the...

talkSPORT 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this